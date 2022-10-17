Lucknow: Lucknow's Vibhutikhand police are on the lookout for two accused, who raped a minor on Saturday. The victim, who somehow managed to reach the police station, informed that she is a home tutor and she hired an auto back home in the Kathouta area. The auto driver took the vehicle to a deserted area on Shaheed Path where he raped her, along with his friend, near Plasio Mall in Sushant Golf City. The police recovered the auto and the two accused have been identified as Akash and Imran.

The minor sustained injuries when she resisted the attempt, but she was hit in the head, which made her unconscious. The minor said that she took an auto at around 6 pm and the auto driver diverted from the original route and said he had to pick up his friend. The auto driver and his accomplice then tried to molest the minor and the driver's accomplice hit on her head with a blunt object when she protested. The minor alleged that she fell unconscious and could not recognise everything vividly but she said that she was taken to the bushes near Plasio Mall and was raped there.

The two accused kept thrashing the minor and threatening to kill her when she resisted their bid to outrage her modesty. The minor was then abandoned near a CNG pump, she also said that she called her relatives and emergency services informing about the incident. A police constable reached on a bike and dropped the victim at the Gomti Nagar police station where the police refused to take the complaint stating that where the incident took place does not fall under their police station jurisdiction.

The minor then managed to reach home where she and her family ran from pillar to post for 18 hours to lodge a complaint. Later, Principal Secretary Home Sanjay Prasad was informed, and then he directed Inspector Ram Singh of Vibhutikhand police station to register an FIR. Laer, the victim was rushed to a hospital for a medical checkup and treatment for her injuries.

In defence of the delay in registering the case, a police officer said that the minor was unable to speak properly when she reached the police station at first. Inspector Ram said that the victim's medical examination has been done and she is undergoing treatment in a hospital. The victim's relative informed that the girl's father is ill. Therefore, she takes home tuition to pay her school fees. Meanwhile, the family demanded justice for the victim and urged the government to curb rapes in the country, which are on the rise.