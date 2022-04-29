Jaipur (Rajasthan): The National Commission for Women (NCW) for Women President Rekha Sharma reached Jaipur on Thursday and raised questions over the role played by the Rajasthan police in the gang-rape and murder of a 32-year-old woman in Rajasthan’s Dausa district. While interacting with the media NCW President Rekha Sharma alleged that while she and her team left to meet the Dausa rape case victim, the police misled her and made her to took a long route so that she can miss meeting the relatives of the deceased. "However, I reached there I came to know that the police are trying to weaken the case."

The NCW Chairperson questioned the Rajasthan police why the body was cremated in the midnight. Sharma expressed displeasure over the police's attitude and said that the police are not even giving a copy of the forensic evidence related to the case. I even spoke with the DGP on the phone, but even then no solution was found.

The NCW chairperson also raised several questions regarding the role of the husband of the deceased in this entire episode. The police also did not record the statement of the husband of the deceased in the rape case. At the same time, she said "I will write a letter to the Ministry of Home Affairs regarding this entire matter. I have been trying for a long time to meet Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, but till now I have not got the appointment to meet him."