Hyderabad: A group of five 'fake Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officers' conducted raids on the apartment of Subramaniam, owner of Bhuvana Teja Infra Developers, at Gachibowli on Tuesday morning.

The gang looted a total of 1,340 grammes of gold as well as Rs 50,000 within half and hour of the raid. The incident, closely resembling a film, took place at flat number 10 of Orange County apartment in Rangareddy district.

Subramaniam, his wife Bhagyalakshmi, two of their children and a driver were in the house when the fake officers entered in the house and subsequently conducted raids.

The cell phones in the possession of the residents were confiscated by fake officers, who afterwards seized valuables and cash. The victims, thereafter, lodged a complaint with the police regarding the incident.

Officers arrived at the scene and examined CCTV footage. Police are investigating whether the theft was committed by acquaintances of the victims. As per information, some suspects have been detained and questioned.

