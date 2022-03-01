Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Anti-terror Squad claims to have busted a gang of human traffickers from Tripura state. A UP ATS spokesman said that one Rafiq, a member of the human trafficking gang, was arrested when he came from Hyderabad to meet his fellow Ismail, who is lodged in Lucknow jail.

"Later interrogation of Rafiq revealed that one of his companions Bappan alias Arshad Mian lives in Uttarpara Pulia police station area of ​​Sepahijla district of Tripura. Following it, a team of police reached Tripura and nabbed Bappan," he said. As per the UP ATS, Rafiq, an active member of the gang, used to lure women and girls from Bangladesh and Myanmar to India on the basis of illegal documents. "Then later he would sell them to prostitutes in Uttar Pradesh," it said.

Bappan, as per the ATS, used to take the contract for crossing the border for which he used to charge Rs 15,000 from each woman. Police have produced the accused in Tripura court from where he is being brought to Lucknow on transit remand. On Sunday, the agency informed that another member of the gang was arrested from Charbagh, Lucknow.