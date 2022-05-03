Jaipur (Rajasthan): In a daring heist in the Jodhpur district of Rajasthan, a group of domestic help and their associates after holding a businessman's family in captivity for more than three hours from 8 pm to 11 pm, decamped with cash, jewellery and other costly items. They left the place with the looted goods in a luxury Creta car. The criminals then abandoned the car near a bypass road. They shifted the valuables to another vehicle before leaving the car at the bypass road.

DCP (West) Richa Tomar while confirming the incident, said, "Burglars took away cash, valuables and other costly items from businessman Maithili Sharan's house. The dacoity took place at Dronepuri Colony under Karni Vihar police station area in Jodhpur district of Rajasthan. The armed miscreants assaulted and injured the family members of the businessman with lathis and hammers and then held them hostage. Five members of the family were kept in captivity, including more than a year old infant." The gang comprising five domestic help hailing from Nepal, including three women members, stole cash, valuables and ornaments from the Jodhpur trader's house. Police are scanning the CCTV footage to know the escape route of the thieves. The house owner has not provided the list of stolen items to the police, said police.

