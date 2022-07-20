Mumbai: Mumbai Police Crime Branch on Wednesday arrested four people for allegedly trying to dupe three to four BJP MLAs of Rs 100 crore in return for facilitating a ministerial post in the newly formed government. The accused have been identified as Riyaz Allabakhsh Sheikh (41), Yogesh Madhukar Kulkarni (57), Sagar Vikas Sangwai (37) and Jafar Ahmed Rashid Ahmed Usmani (53).

According to sources, one of the accused had come from Delhi to meet the MLA. On July 17, the accused met the MLA at the Oberoi Hotel and asked for Rs 90 crore for participation in the cabinet, and asked to pay 20 percent of the amount, Rs 18 crore, on the next day.

The accused was called to meet the MLA at the Nariman Point area on Monday and was taken to the Oberoi Hotel to collect the money. Simultaneously, the MLA informed the police about the incident. Reportedly, the police were present in civil clothes and the accused was taken into custody. During interrogation, the accused revealed the names of the other three accused.