Chennai: A 7-member-gang took away Rs 30 lakhs from a finance company, threatening the owner and the employees at knifepoint at Chennai's Vadapalani on Tuesday. The company has been identified as Ozone Capital.

According to police, the company's owner, Saravanan, heard the noise and locked the office. When they tried to break the door to escape, Naveen, a shop employee tried to grab them but they attacked him with a knife. The company's owner and the employee acted tactfully and chased the gang.

During the chase, one of the robbers fell off the road when their bikes met with an accident on the 1st street of Thirunagar. One robber was caught by the passersby and was handed over to the Vadapalani police station. Taking advantage of the commotion, other robbers fled from the scene, added police.

Based on Saravanan's complaint regarding this robbery incident, Vadapalani police registered a case and interrogated the arrested robber. The arrested accused has been identified as Syed Riaz (22) from Virugambakkam. During the investigation, it was revealed that Ismail, Bharat, Kishore, Johnny, Tamil, and Mottai were involved in the robbery. Police are searching for absconding robbers with the help of CCTV footage.