Mumbai: On the last day of Ganeshotsav, Ganesh Visarjan started in Maharashtra on Friday. The processions for idol immersion took place in Mumbai, and Pune with devotees devotees thronging for their beloved 'Ganapai Bappa'.

State administration made heavy security arrangement to prevent any untoward incidents. Police sources said that around 3200 police officers, 15500 police personnel, eight companies of SRPF, one unit of Rapid Action Force and one unit of Force will be deployed in Mumbai. Police personnel in plain clothes will also be pressed into service. Police sources informed that the anti-terrorist squad will also be active undercover.

As for Pune, the immersion procession of all the public Ganesha pandals including the started today amid the beat of drums and in presence of leaders of many political parties.