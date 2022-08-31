Hyderabad: Combining devotion with filmi magic, devotees here garnered wide attention by installing a Ganesh idol in the manner and style of Pushpa the smuggler with inspiration drawn from actor Arjun's film. The images of this idol went viral on social media, drawing mixed responses from the ardent devotees and the actor's fans.

The spirit of Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations started catching on across the country on Wednesday. Every year different designs of Ganpati idols are made catering to the trends of that particular year. This year also, a unique Ganesha idol has caught the attention of netizens.

A statue of Ganpati Bappa in Pushparaj style from the very famous superhit film of Allu Arjun 'Pushpa- The Rise' is going viral. Pushpa Ganpati is dressed in a white costume and is sitting in the signature pose of Pushpa. Ganesha's hands are rested below his chin, replicating the movie character's style in the film. There is also the dialogue 'Main Jhukega Nahi...' Users were quick to react to the viral image of the unique idol.

One user wrote, 'I think he is Lord Ganesha and we all consider him as such but this kind of work should not be done because he is God. If you are a fan of Allu Arjun, keep it to yourself.' Another user also got angry and wrote, 'What nonsense is this, I can't believe it, I know you are a fan of Allu Arjun but you are making fun of Lord Ganesha'. Although there were some users who liked this creative work during festival time.

Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Pushpa was released in theaters in December 2021. The film was released in Telugu as well as in Hindi, which created a ripple at the box office. Along with the dialogues, the songs of the film also made headlines all over the world. The shooting of Part 2 'Pushpa-The Rule' has also begun. The film is slated to release in theatres in 2023.