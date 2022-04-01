Hyderabad: Leading Bollywood choreographer Ganesh Acharya has landed in trouble as Mumbai police have filed a charge sheet against him for stalking, harassment and voyeurism. The case was registered in 2020 following the allegations of stalking, harassment and voyeurism was made by a woman dancer against Ganesh Acharya.

The matter was related to 2020 and Mumbai police filed the charge sheet at the Metropolitan Magistrate's court in Andheri recently. The Mumbai police filed the charge sheet under the relevant Sections of the IPC. A assistant of the choreographer said that he was informed about the charge sheet by the Mumbai police.

According to woman co-dancer, she had opposed Ganesh Acharya at several meetings with him. He then misbehaved with her. "I was also beaten up by the aide of Ganesh Acharya. Another woman assistant of Acharya tried to defame me and also thrashed me. She also spoke filthy language to me. I then filed the complaint at Amboli police station," said the victim co-dancer.