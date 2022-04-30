Gandhinagar: A 20-year-old girl, Astha Panchasar, a second-year MBBS student at GMERS Medical College, Gandhinagar ended her life by jumping from the hostel's terrace on Friday morning. Following the incident, the police reached the spot and started the investigation.

Shobhana Gupta, Dean of the Medical College, said the girl was in her second year of MBBS. "She was enrolled in college through the NRI quota," the Dean said.