New Delhi: The tune of 'Abide with Me', one of Mahatma Gandhi's favourite Christian hymns, which was supposed to be sung at the 'Beating Retreat' ceremony to be held on January 29 this year, has been cancelled. This information was released in a brochure by the Indian Army on Saturday.

'Abide with Me', written in 1847 by Scottish Anglican poet Henry Francis Light, has been part of the 'Beating Retreat' celebrations since 1950. The brochure states that this year's celebrations will conclude with 'Saare Jahan Se Achcha'. The brochure also lists 26 tunes that will be played at this year's celebrations at Vijay Chowk.

According to the brochure, the 26 tunes that will be played in this year's ceremony are 'Hey Kancha', 'Channa Bilauri', 'Jai Janma Bhoomi', 'Nritya Sarita', 'Vijay Josh', 'Kesariya Banna', 'Veer Siachen', 'Hathroi', 'Vijay Ghosh', 'Ladaku', 'Swadeshi', 'Amar Chattanoom', 'Golden Arrows' and 'Swarna Jayanti'. Additionally, 'Veer Sainik', 'Fanfare by Bugglers', 'INS India', 'Yashswi', 'Jai Bharti', 'Kerala', 'Hind Ki Sena', 'Step Steps', 'Drummers Call' 'Ae Mere Watan Ke Logon' are also part of the 26 tunes that will be played on the evening of January 29.

The 'Beating Retreat' is a centuries-old military tradition, dating back to the days when soldiers withdrew from the battle at sunset. With the sound of the trumpet, the soldiers stopped fighting and left the battlefield, gathering their weapons.

Slamming the PM Modi government for removing Bapu's favourite song from 'Beating Retreat,' Congress alleged that it is an attempt to erase the legacy of the Father of the Nation. Congress spokesperson Gaurav Vallabh also targeted the government over this issue and said that an 'ideological war' is going on between those who believe in the views of Gandhiji and his assassin Nathuram Godse. He alleged, "The Central government is following Godse's ideas as it does not take any action against those who make remarks against Gandhiji".