Srinagar: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is expected to spend eight days in Jammu and Kashmir during the final phase of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, informed the state Congress Incharge Rajni Patil on Saturday. The senior congress leader will visit UT in the third week of January.

While talking to reporters on Saturday, Patil discussed the Bharat Jodo Yatra scheduled to enter Jammu Kashmir the next month in detail. She appealed to cross-party leaders to come together for the yatra as it is not politically driven and instead seeks to unite people for the betterment of the country.

The arrangements for Bharat Jodo Yatra's concluding phase in J&K have been finalized, she added. Patil, AICC in charge of J-K affairs, informed that Gandhi will divide his time between Jammu and Kashmir by staying for four days in Jammu and then moving on to Kashmir, where he will be in the valley for the next four days.

Addressing the situation in J&K, Patil said that unemployment has peaked in the UT. People of the valley have lost faith in the administration with every recruitment being marred in scandals. Responding to assembly elections here, the senior leader said that Congress has already made it clear that elections will be held only after the restoration of statehood.