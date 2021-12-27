Raipur: An FIR has been lodged under Sections 505 (2) and 294 of the IPC against Kalicharan Maharaj for making an objectionable comment against Mahatma Gandhi during the ongoing Dharma Sansad at Raipur in Chhattisgarh on Sunday. Kalicharan Maharaj blamed Father of the Nation for the partition of the country and thanked Gandhi assassin Nathuram Godse for 'eliminating' him.

The FIR was registered on the basis of complaint filed by Congress leader and chairman of Raipur Municipal Corporation Pramod Dubey, at Tikrapara police station, under non-bailable Sections 505 (2) and 294 of the IPC.

Congress leader Mohan Markam, along with several party workers, lodged the complaint at the Civil Lines Police Station on Sunday night, shouting slogans against Kalicharan Maharaj. PCC chief Mohan Markam, said, "The sedition charges must be framed against Kalicharan Baba. His remarks against Mahatma Gandhi was highly objectionable."

Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP) Virendra Chaturvedi, said," PCC chief Markam has filed a complaint petition regarding the remarks. As the matter comes under the jurisdiction of Tikrapara police station, the complaint was handed over top the police station concerned."

At the same time Congress leader and chairman of Raipur Municipal Corporation, Pramod Dubey, had also visited the Tikrapara police for filing the complaint against Kalicharan Maharaj.

The disparaging remarks kicked up a row at the ongoing Dharma Sansad at Ravan Bhata ground in Raipur. Chief patron and chairman of Cow Protection Commission, Mahant Ramsundar Das, said the remarks against Mahatma Gandhi was 'highly objectionable' and he totally opposes such statement. Mahant Das also said that he will not attend the Dharma Sansad to be held next year and he left the venue in a huff.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel who was expected to attend the Dharma Sansad, cancelled the programme at the last minute, over the controversial statement made against Bapu.