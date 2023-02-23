Alwar: National general secretary of the Congress party Jitendra Singh's daughter Manvika's wedding ceremony was held in Alwar on Wednesday. Senior Congress leaders from New Delhi and Rajasthan and former chief ministers and several others joined the grand marriage ceremony.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje Scindia, among others participated in the wedding celebrations. Members of the erstwhile Princely States arrived at Alwar to participate in the event.

Besides, cabinet colleagues of Gehlot and legislators were in attendance. Locals were eagerly looking forward for this wedding in the erstwhile Alwar royal family. Bride Manvika tied the nuptial knot with Avijeet Singh, scion of the former Rohat princely state in Pali district of Rajasthan.

The bridegroom along with members of the Baraatis had arrived in Alwar on Tuesday evening. The marriage rituals were performed on Wednesday. The marriage procession started in a grandiose manner from Pratap Auditorium to the marriage venue at Phoolbagh.

Hotels in the vicinity of marriage venue were overflowing with the guests and with the visitors who wanted to get a glimpse of the royal wedding. The family had arranged for the stay of guests around the marriage venue. Congress party's national general secretary Mukul Wasnik, Rajasthan assembly speaker CP Joshi, Congress minister from Himachal Pradesh, RTDC chairman Dharmendra Rathod and others attended the marriage ceremony.

Erstwhile royals from Bundi, Ratlam, Datia, Pathankot, Tripura, Nepal, Nabha Patiala, Jodhpur, Karauli, Dholpur, Jaisalmer, Kishangarh and others were among the participants to attend the gala event. At least five hundred policemen were deployed in the city to regulate the traffic.

Cops were deputed in around the marriage venue, city roundabouts, important thoroughfares and other vantage points of the city. During the arrival of VIPs in the city, the vehicular movement was put on hold for a brief period, said sources.