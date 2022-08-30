Mohali (Punjab): Union Minister and BJP Punjab in-charge Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Tuesday visited Mohali here when he bowed his head at Gurudwara Shri Amb Sahib.

The BJP State and local leaders accompanied Gajendra Shekhawat during his visit to the Gurudwara. Speaking later, the Union Minister said the recent change in the executive body of the party was "good and necessary". "Change should continue and it will be there to meet the emerging needs of the organisation," he said.