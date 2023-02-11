Rishikesh: A major fire broke out in GAIL's warehouse near Nepali farm on the Haridwar-Rishikesh National Highway late on Friday night. A loud sound of explosion was also heard leading to people scurrying for safety. Three fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the flames. The situation was under control, said the chief fire officer. The immediate cause of the fire was not known. The fire officials were enquiring into the incident.

Local people alerted the Raiwala police at around 11:15 pm on Friday, who in turn informed the fire service department. Local people alleged that the fire brigade team reached the spot after an hour leading to delay in controlling the flames. Raiwala SHO Kuldeep Pant, said, "PVC and plastic pipes and other items stored in warehouse building were gutted."

Panti further said that a JCB machine parked near the building was also reduced to ashes. The cause of fire was not known. Meanwhile, chief fire officer Rajendra Khati said, "The fire tenders from Dehradun were pressed into service to douse the flames. We have almost doused the flames and brought the fire under control."