Patna: Gaighat Shelter Home superintendent Vandana Gupta has been arrested and brought to Mahila Police Station in Patna where she was interrogated. During the investigation by the SIT, the police found strong evidence against Vandana Gupta. It is worth noting that in Patna's Gaighat Shelter Home, a case of raping girls by giving them intoxicants came to light. A young woman, who escaped from the shelter home, had levelled serious allegations against Shelter Home superintendent Vandana Gupta of physically and mentally abusing the girls. The girl told that they are being forced to do illegal business after administering intoxicant injections.

From political parties to civil society organisations demanded strict action against the culprits. The Social Welfare Department had constituted a team for investigation, which had given a clean chit to the superintendent Vandana Gupta. In its report, the investigation team had wronged the woman. It was said that the behaviour of the woman was not good.

Also read: Bihar: Superintendent of remand home forced to do illegal things, alleges woman in Gaighat shelter home case

She had also levelled serious allegations against her husband, which she had later withdrawn. According to the investigation team, it was found in her nature to lie, incite other girls, complain about the shortcomings of the shelter home, as well as threaten the home personnel. The girl was also described as quarrelsome in the investigation report.

In view of the seriousness of the matter, Patna High Court took suo motu cognisance on February 3. An intervener application was also filed in court. The High Court reprimanded the Director of the Social Welfare Department on this issue for refuting the woman's allegations just by looking at the CCTV footage. It issued a notice to the departments concerned and a reply was also sought in that regard.

After the rebuke of the High Court, the Social Welfare Department expedited the investigation. The Director of the Social Welfare Department called the victim to the office on February 4 for a statement. Where the team of Mahila Vikas Manch was also present. For about two to three hours, 11 questions were asked to the victim, the answers were also recorded.