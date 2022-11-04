Bilaspur: Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari addressed an election rally in favour of BJP's candidate Jeet Ram Katwal in the Jhanduta assembly constituency of Himachal Pradesh's Bilaspur on Thursday. Addressing the rally, Gadkari said, "It is important to provide more tourism facilities for all-round development of Himachal. In such a scenario, basic amenities especially proper laying of proper roads is a must. Keeping this in mind, the government is working on more than one project." He further stated, "For BJP it is the nation first and then the party and this is the culture of BJP." Furthermore, Nitin Gadkari sought votes for BJP candidate Jeet Ram Katwal and also targeted Congress.

Also read: Road safety is a big concern in India: Nitin Gadkari

Nitin Gadkari while targeting Congress said, "In 10 years of BJP rule more work has been done than the Congress tenure. Many development works are in progress in Himachal. In the coming days, electric scooters and bikes will run in Himachal. This will also reduce pollution. We are also going to launch an electric truck in the next few days."