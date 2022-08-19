Mumbai (Maharashtra): Union Roads and Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari met Big B Amitabh Bachchan at the latter's residence in Mumbai on Thursday and sought the actor's support for the Road Safety Mission. "Support to champion the cause of National Road Safety Mission", Gadkari appealed to Big B. Abhishek Bachchan was also present during the meeting.

In a series of tweets, Nitin Gadkari's office shared pictures of the meeting between the two. One tweet said that Nitin Gadkari met Amitabh Bachchan in Mumbai and sought the latter's support for the National Road Safety Mission. Amitabh Bachchan has often expressed concern about Mumbai's traffic problems. The government is appealing to all to join hands and support the mission of improving road safety.

Reports say over 1.5 lakh people die in road accidents every year. This figure is more than the death toll in a war. To reduce the number of road accidents, various steps have been taken. Accident-prone areas are identified and marked as black spots. Special measures are being taken to reduce accidents there.

According to the Road Accidents Report 2019, 4.49 lakh accidents took place in the country in 2019. About 1.51 lakh people died and another 4.51 lakh were injured. Alarmingly, over 84 per cent of the total road accident fatalities were reported among the working age group of 18 to 60. While 54 per cent of the people, who were killed and seriously injured in accidents were pedestrians, cyclists and two-wheeler riders. One accident is taking place every four minutes in the country.