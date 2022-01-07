Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh): Union Minister for Road, Transport, and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Thursday inaugurated and laid foundation stones for 572 km of National Highway (NH) projects at a cost of Rs 12,981 crore in Kaushambi, Ayodhya, and Basti in Uttar Pradesh.

Gadkari inaugurated and laid foundation stones of six highway projects worth Rs 2,659 crore in Kaushambi.

In Ayodhya, he laid the foundation stone of six NH projects worth Rs 8,698 crore. In Basti, the minister inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of three NH projects worth Rs 1,624 crore.

"The construction of 84 Kosi Parikrama Marg in Ayodhya will facilitate the devotees and encourage religious tourism," an official spokesperson said.

"With the construction of Ayodhya Ring Road, the traffic congestion issues will be resolved. Important pilgrimage sites Prayagraj Chitrakoot Kaushambi and Shringverpur Dham will get connected with the construction of Lord Shri Ram Van Gaman Marg," the spokesperson said adding, "With the construction of NH-233, the birthplace of Lord Buddha at Lumbini will be connected with Varanasi and Sarnath."

