New Delhi: German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Monday welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the G7 Summit at Schloss Elmau. "Working together for ‘Progress towards an equitable world’. German Chancellor @Bundeskanzler Olaf Scholz welcomes PM @narendramodi to the @G7 Summit at Schloss Elmau", tweeted MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi.

During the Summit, Prime Minister Modi is slated to speak in two sessions that include Environment, Energy, Climate, Food Security, Health, Gender Equality and Democracy. To strengthen international collaboration on these important issues, other countries such as Argentina, Indonesia, Senegal and South Africa have also been invited.

On the sidelines of the Summit, Prime Minister will hold bilateral meetings with leaders of some of the participating countries. On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with President of Argentina Alberto Fernandez and reviewed the full range of the India-Argentina friendship. He reiterated that stronger cooperation between the nations will greatly benefit the people of the two nations.

Also read: PM Modi to discuss important global issues with world leaders at G7 Summit

The invitation to G7 Summit is in keeping with the tradition of strong and close partnership and high-level political contacts between India and Germany. Prime Minister’s last visit to Germany was on 2 May 2022 for the sixth edition of the India-Germany Inter-Governmental Consultations (IGC). The G-7 leaders will begin Monday's session of their three-day summit with a focus on Ukraine.

Earlier in the day, taking to Twitter, PM Modi said, "I will be attending the G-7 Summit today in which we will discuss various important global issues". During the sessions of the Summit, PM Modi will be exchanging views with the G7 counties, G7 partner countries and guest International Organisations on topical issues such as environment, energy, climate, food security, health, counter-terrorism, gender equality and democracy.

The G7 summit today, which will see the world's most developed economies meeting under one platform, comes amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. India's Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra said that India's regular participation at G7 Summits points to increasing acceptance & recognition that India needs to be a part of every sustained effort to find a solution to solve challenges, global challenges in particular, which are being faced by the world.