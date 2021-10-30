Hyderabad: As the 2-day Annual G20 Summit gets underway in Rome today with the participation of heads of states and governments, and representatives of key international organisations, India is becoming the voice of all developing countries. On this occasion ETV Bharat examines the importance of the summit, what are its priorities, agendas, how India is positioning itself as a major ally in the annual global conference, among others.

This year, Rome is hosting the annual summit on October 30 and 31 with the participation of the G20 Heads of State and Government, of their counterparts from invited countries, and of the representatives of some of the main international and regional organisations. Finance and health ministers are also taking part in the event. The 2021 G20 is themed on three broad, interconnected pillars of action: People, Planet, Prosperity.

The Summit is the climax of the G20 process and the final stage, at Leaders’ level, of the intense work carried out within Ministerial Meetings, Working Groups and Engagement Groups throughout the year.

What is G20

The G20 is the international forum that brings together the world’s major economies every year. Its members account for more than 80% of world GDP, 75% of global trade and 60% of the population of the planet.

The forum has met every year since 1999 and includes, since 2008, a yearly summit, with the participation of the respective heads of state and government. In addition to the summit, ministerial meetings, Sherpa meetings (in charge of carrying out negotiations and building consensus among Leaders), working groups and special events are organised throughout the year.

Who are the participants

The G20 members are: Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, Japan, India, Indonesia, Italy, Mexico, Russia, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, South Korea, Turkey, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the European Union. Spain is also invited as a permanent guest.

Each year, the Presidency invites guest countries, which take part in the G20 exercise. Several international and regional organizations also participate, granting the forum an even broader representation.

How it works, how it began

The G20 does not have a permanent secretariat: its agenda and activities are established by the rotating Presidencies, in cooperation with the membership. A “Troika”, represented by the country that holds the Presidency, its predecessor and its successor, works to ensure continuity within the G20. The Troika countries are currently Saudi Arabia, Italy and Indonesia.

In 1999, in the wake of the 1997 economic crisis, the G7 Finance Ministers announced the creation of the “Group of 20”, aimed at including other countries in their discussions related to global economics and finance. The first official meeting of the G20 was held in Berlin in December that same year.

Following the 2008 financial crisis, the United States proposed to increase the level of participation of the G20 to Heads of State and Government. At the 2009 Pittsburgh Summit, the Heads of State and Government decided to institutionalise the G20 as the main forum for global economic and financial cooperation.

Since 2010, G20 leaders started meeting every year.

2021 edition begins with formation of joint finance-health task force

As the word reel under Covid-19 even after two years since the coronavirus outbreak, G20 Finance and Health Ministers met for their first joint meeting on the eve of the Summit, which saw the formation of a joint Finance-Health Task Force. The pandemic has had profound impacts on the health of humans worldwide. It has affected peoples’ livelihoods, our economies, international trade. It has added its burden onto other systemic problems, from climate change to inequality, which are hampering our ability to fully prosper and express our potential.

The task force will enhance the collaboration and global cooperation on issues relating to pandemic prevention, preparedness and response, thus leaving the international community better prepared in the eventual case of future health threats outbreaks. It will also promote the exchange of experiences and best practices, developing coordination arrangements between Finance and Health Ministries, promoting collective action and encouraging effective stewardship of resources to address the existing financing gaps in pandemic preparedness and response.

The Task Force was initially jointly chaired by the 2021 and 2022 G20 Presidencies. It will report to Health and Finance Ministers in early 2022 and will be assisted by a secretariat housed at the WHO, with the support of the World Bank.

The members committed to bringing the pandemic under control everywhere as soon as possible, and strengthening collective efforts to prepare for, prevent, detect, and respond to future pandemics. The meeting has agreed upon to take necessary steps needed to advance on the global goals of vaccinating at least 40 percent of the population in all countries by the end of 2021 and 70 percent by mid-2022, as recommended by the WHO.

The finance and health ministers have also committed to helping boost the supply of vaccines, medical countermeasures and inputs in developing countries and remove relevant supply and financing constraints.

Priorities: Rebuild, Empower, Innovation

The world is facing many difficult challenges today, which the G20 is intensely working to address, by identifying – and implementing – shared, coordinated and equitable responses. This requires vision, dialogue, mutual understanding, and a profound awareness of our common global responsibilities. It is also true local problems would swiftly become global challenges. Hence, innovative tools and technologies become the basis for a more resilient, sustainable and greener growth. To ensure a rapid recovery that addresses people’s needs, governments need to focus on reducing inequalities, women empowerment, protecting the most vulnerable and the younger generations through creation of new jobs, social protection and food security.

The G20 also intents on paving the way to rebuilding differently through a better use of renewable energies and with a firm commitment to protecting our climate and our common environment. Working to bridge the digital divide and make digitalisation an opportunity for all to improve productivity are its priorities.

For women empowerment, the G20 Alliance for the Empowerment and Progression of Women’s Economic Representation (G20 EMPOWER) believes that it is fundamental for both governments and private sector to track progress, set goals and monitor trends in the advancement of women in leadership roles. The Alliance has also built, in each of its G20 and guest countries, a network of over 400 Advocates within the private sector.

G20 Innovation League: The initiative is promoted by the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, the Ministry of Technological Innovation and Digital Transition. It is a unique opportunity for start-ups to present their solutions on a global stage, for investors to showcase their portfolio companies, discover and assess innovative solutions, for policy makers to witness first-hand how innovation can respond to society’s complex needs with ground-breaking and disruptive technologies, and for firms to explore opportunities for inventing and investing in innovative solutions. Every Member Country will nominate five venture capitalist investors in charge of selecting the most suitable start-up for each of the five challenges posed.

The Finance Track: Within the G20 process, a particular place is reserved for the “Finance Track”, which includes the meetings held among Finance and Economy Ministers, Central Bank Governors, Vice Ministers and Sherpas (negotiators) designated by the respective economic ministries. The Finance Track mainly focuses on economic, financial, monetary and tax issues. The outcome of this process flows into the broader “Communiqué”, traditionally adopted by the G20 Heads of State and Government at the end of the Summit.

India becomes the voice of developing countries

In tune with this year's theme of the G20, ‘People, Planet, Prosperity’ with a focus on 'Recovery from the pandemic and strengthening global health governance, Economic recovery & resilience, Climate change & energy transition and Sustainable development & food security', India has tried to shed lights on the key issues faced by the developing countries.

While offering full support to priorities set by Italy for the 2021 edition of G20, India is highlighting issues ranging from global climate action to Covid recovery and sustainable development for discussion. India has taken a stance of extensive Covid-19 immunisation as a global public good, and sought from its G20 colleagues on mutual recognition of travel documents, including testing and vaccine certificates. India is ensuring that there is no premature withdrawal of support and the most vulnerable sections are provided necessary support. G20 has agreed to extend the Debt Service Suspension initiative till the end of 2021 thereby giving some breathing space to those in need and vulnerable around the world.

On Climate Change and Environment, India has strongly spoken on the need for critical enablers for galvanising global Climate action which includes commensurate, long term, concessional climate finance, access to affordable and sustainable technology, and commitment to adopt sustainable lifestyles, responsible consumption and production patterns and importance of meeting SDG-12 targets, especially by the developed countries.

For Sustainable Development and food security, India has insisted that policies must protect interests of small and marginal farmers, conserve local food cultures which in turn will ensure food security. While supporting G20’s emphasis on women’s empowerment, India has strongly advocated for the inclusion of language against gender-based violence and supported the new policy framework of G20 on ‘remote working arrangements.

India also highlighted the importance of recovery of the Tourism sector especially given the impact of Covid-19 on this sector while welcoming G20’s focus on creative economy and preserving cultural heritage. India strongly pushed for the need for balancing the ‘data free flow with trust’ narrative with cross border data flows and accommodating development imperatives of the developing countries. India has emphasized the importance of using ‘data for development’.