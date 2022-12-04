Udaipur: The G20 Sherpa meeting, held in Rajasthan's Udaipur from December 4 to 7 in the Darbar Hall of the City Palace, will boost the tourism sector in Rajasthan. On the other hand, Udaipur will once again leave its mark on the world stage. After the Corona, such a big meeting being conducted in the City of Lakes assumes a lot of significance. So, getting the opportunity to host this meeting is a big deal, former Mewar royal family member Lakshyaraj Singh Mewar told ETV Bharat.

Many historic meetings have been held here in the past as well. In 1909, on the invitation of Maharana Fateh Singh Bahadur, the then Viceroy and Governor General of India Lord Minto arrived in Udaipur. On November 3, 1909, Lord Minto laid the foundation stone of the Darbar Hall on the eastern bank of Lake Pichola. After this historic day in 1909, Darbar sessions of Mewar State were held in the Darbar Hall for half a century. Renowned artists of classical music gave performances in the hall. Additionally, parties were also held for people associated with the Raj family and famous personalities.

Also read: G20 Sherpa meeting, Udaipur: Delegates receive warm welcome on arrival

Countries like Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the UK and USA and The European Union will participate in the meeting. Guest countries whose representatives are participating are Bangladesh, Egypt, Mauritius, Netherlands, Nigeria, Oman, Singapore, Spain, and United Arab Emirates.

Music symphony was conducted during the reception at Sheesh Mahal of Leela Palace on December 4. On December 5, Sherpa meetings will be convened throughout the day and there will be a cultural evening at Jagmandir. A day-long meeting will be held on December 6, and then in the evening, there will be a Shilpgram Art and Craft visit and a cultural programme at Manak Chowk. These cultural programs will be held under the joint aegis of ICCR and the Department of Tourism.