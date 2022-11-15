Bali (Indonesia): Addressing the Annual G-20 summit that commenced in Bali on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for ceasefire and diplomacy in Ukraine amid its ongoing war with Russia. "I have repeatedly said that we have to find a way to return to the path of ceasefire and diplomacy in Ukraine," he said while addressing the Summit.

"The onus of creating a new world order post-Covid period lies on our shoulders. The need of the hour is to show concrete and collective resolve to ensure peace, harmony, and security in the world," he added. PM Modi was seen having short conversations with US President Joe Biden and French leader Emmanuel Macron at the beginning of the summit.

In his address, the Prime Minister spoke about the global challenges that the world is facing today and highlighted that global supply chains across the world are in ruins today and a crisis of essentials and essential goods all over the world persists.

"The challenges that the poor across the world are facing are severe. We should not hesitate to acknowledge that multilateral institutions like the UN have been unsuccessful in addressing global challenges," PM Modi said taking a strong dig at the United Nations. He also said that the world has greater expectations from the G-20 and its relevance has become more significant in the past few years.

Stating that India is currently the world's fastest-growing economy, the PM said that India's energy security is extremely important for global growth. "We must not promote any restrictions on the supply of energy and stability in the energy market should be ensured. Time-bound and affordable finance and a sustainable supply of technology to developing nations are essential for inclusive energy transition," he said. "India is committed to clean energy and environment; by 2030, half of our electricity will be generated from renewable sources," he added.

"I am confident that when G20 meets in land of Buddha and Gandhi next year, we will all agree to convey a strong message of peace to the world," Prime Minister Modi said.