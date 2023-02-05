Guwahati: The two-day G20 Summit, which concluded on February 3 in Guwahati, turned out to be much more than just a usual meeting of the members of the G20 member countries. In all, 100 foreign delegates from 20 countries and other dignitaries recently visited Assam and crossed the mighty Brahmaputra river to experience the rich heritage and vibrant culture of the state. The Assam Tourism Department played the perfect host to an evening full of culture and tradition.

A beautifully decorated boat took the delegates to Sandbar Island where they were accorded a warm welcome with the traditional 'Gayan -Bayan', Bihu dance, Siphung and other folk dances, performed by 700 artistes. They also got a chance to have a first-hand experience of the vivid tribes of Assam at the ethnic village especially curated to display the ethnicity of the state.

Also read: G20 event in Srinagar: J&K Govt forms committee to oversee preparations

The ethnic village gave a glimpse of the various tribes of Assam, including Mishing, Bodo, Dimasa, Karbi, Rabha and Hajong, alongside six various folk-dance performances and traditional drums (Doba, Mridanga), Xonkho (conch), Bhortal (cymbals) of these communities. Centuries-old classical dance “Sattriya” created by the 15th-century social reformer vaishnavite saint Srimanta Shankardev was also performed for the G20 delegates.

“We are hopeful that the G20 delegates' visit to Guwahati was unique and our efforts to enthral the delegates with the rich and vibrant performances besides presenting the culinary traditions of the state get them connected with the roots and regional flavour of awesome Assam”, said Kumar Padmapani Bora (IRS), Managing Director, Assam Tourism Development Cooperation. The delegates truly experienced awesome Assam in their three-day meet in Guwahati.