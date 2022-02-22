Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh government has declared a two-day mourning following the sudden death of Minister for Industries Mekapati Goutham Reddy . The government has ordered that his body be cremated with full state honours and directed the local authorities to make arrangements for his funeral to be held at Brahmanapalli in Nellore district. Goutham Reddy's funeral will be held on Wednesday as his son Arjun Reddy is yet to arrive from abroad.

Goutham Reddy died of a heart attack on Monday morning. However, Goutham Reddy was scheduled to leave for the gym at 7.30 am on Monday, his house guard said. He recalled that the Minister was sitting on the sofa with chest pain before leaving the house. The guard explained that Goutham Reddy was immediately rushed to Apollo hospital at 7.45 am, but doctors said he was already out of breath.

He is representing from the Atmakuru constituency of Nellore district. He was born on November 2, 1971 and pursued M SC in Britain. In 2014 and 2019, he won from Atmakuru of Nellore district. Goutham Reddy took charge as the Minister on June 8, 2019. He became a minister in the Andhra Pradesh Cabinet led by Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy after YSRCP came to power in 2019. He was from a political family and his father Mekapati Rajamohan Reddy is a former MP.

Condolences

Many dignitaries have expressed condolences over the sudden death of Minister Mekapati Gautam Reddy.

Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu said it was "extremely sad" to hear the news of passing away of Goutham Reddy. He was gentle and he is a leader, who is aware of public issues and has a commitment towards work. He said he was close with the family of Gautham Reddy since the time of the departed minister's grandfather, recalled Venkaiah Naidu.

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jaganmohan Reddy expressed deep shock and profound grief over the death of Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy. He extended deepest condolences to his family members.

TDP Chief Chandrababu Naidu expressed shock over the minister Mekapati's demise. He was devastated by the death of Mekapati said Chandrababu. Chandrababu, who was saddened by the death of Mekapati, who has got a special identity of his own. He expressed his deepest sympathies to the family members.

TDP National General Secretary Nara Lokesh said that the sudden death of Goutham Reddy was a great shock. A person, who prioritises fitness, is sad to have a heart attack. Humility and obedience are the address of Gautam Reddy, Lokesh said.

Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy expressed shock over Goutham Reddy's death. He said that Gautam Reddy got a good name at a young age. It was sad to leave us at such a young age. Peddireddy recalled that Goutham Reddy worked hard till yesterday to bring investments to the state. Under auspices of Goutham Reddy , the state's industrial sector has developed. Expressing deep condolences to the Mekapati family, Peddireddy said that the death of Goutham Reddy was a great loss to the state.

Read: AP IT & Industries minister Mekapati Gautam Reddy passes away