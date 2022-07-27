New Delhi: Aviation regulator DGCA on Wednesday ordered SpiceJet to operate a maximum 50 per cent of its flights, which were approved for summer schedule, for a period of eight weeks.

Here's the full text of DGCA's interim order against SpiceJet:

1. Whereas the reported incidents on aircraft operated by M/s Spicejet from 1st April to 5th July, 2022 were reviewed and it was observed that:

On a number of occasions, the aircraft either turned back to its originating station or continued landing to the destination with degraded safety margins.

ii. There is poor internal safety oversight and inadequate maintenance actions, which have resulted in degradation of the safety margins.

iii. Financial assessment carried out by DGCA in September, 2021 has revealed that M/s Spicejet is operating on cash & carry and suppliers/approved vendors are not being paid on regular basis leading to the shortage of spares and frequent invoking of MELs.

2. Whereas from the above, it was deduced that M/s Spicejet failed to establish a safe, efficient and reliable air transport service under the terms of rule 134 read with Schedule XI of the Aircraft Rules, 1937 and accordingly, a show cause notice was issued vide this office letter No. DGCA-15011(02)/4/2021-DAS dated 05.07.2022 to the Accountable Manager of M/s Spicejet Ltd. to explain within 3 weeks of receipt of the notice as to why action should not be taken against the airline.

3. Whereas M/s Spicejet submitted a reply to the show cause notice vide their letter no. SJ/FSD/07-2022/GEN dated 25.07.2022. The same has been reviewed at appropriate level and it has been observed that M/s Spicejet is taking measures for arresting the trend of incidents, however, the airline needs to sustain these efforts for safe and reliable air transport service.

4. In view of findings of various spot checks, inspections and the reply to the show cause notice submitted by M/s Spicejet, for continued sustenance of safe and reliable air transport service, the number of departures of M/s Spicejet are hereby restricted to 50% of the number of departures approved under Summer Schedule 2022 for a period of 8 weeks from the date of issue of this order, in accordance with powers conferred under rule 19A of the Aircraft Rules, 1937.

5. Any increase in the number of departures beyond 50% of the number of departures approved under Summer Schedule 2022, during this period, shall be subject to the airline demonstrating to the satisfaction of DGCA that it has sufficient technical support and financial resource to safely and efficiently undertake such enhanced capacity.

6. During these eight weeks period, the airline shall be subjected to "Enhanced Surveillance" by DGCA. Further decision in the matter shall be taken thereafter.