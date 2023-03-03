Hyderabad: A participant who represented self-styled godman and fugitive Nithyananda claiming to be the permanent ambassador to the United Nations sought Indian government to take action against the purported anti-Hindu elements spreading hate against Nithyananda', and inciting violence at United States of Kailasa (USK).

The participant who went by the name Ma Vijayapriya Nithyananda appealed to the Indian government to action against the anti-Hindu elements who persistently incite violence against 'Supreme Pontiff of Hinduism (SPH)' and Kailasa. "It is imperative that the Indian government employs effective measures to put an end to their systematic and strategic activities and safeguard the well-being and security of all concerned(sic)," Vijayapriya said.

There were some hilarious replies to the video statement Tweet that was pinned to the Nithyanda's profile. One user wrote: "Would like to know the name of the speech writer. Would come in handy in the future... writing so much that appears to mean something but actual means nothing...(sic)".

Some wanted to know the procedure to apply for Visa and some wanted to know how to get their 'Permanent Residency' document for the fictional country. Another user wrote that she would have to forfeit her deposit for the imitation jewelry she borrowed citing her sister's wedding has crossed 17 days.

One drew parallel to the ongoing G20 meeting in India and advised it be made into G21 by adding Kailasa to it or at least to incorporate in the map of 'Akahand Bharat'. "Next G20 add Kailasa and make it G21. Or atleast add Kailasa to akhand Bharat map(sic)," the tweet read.

Another shared a picture of Nithyananda's devotee from the UN and wondered whether the dress code for women would be the one similar in the picture. One even dug out the old pictures of Nithyananda from an old video which was used against him in a rape case and subjected him to undergo 'male potency test'.

The group backing Nithyananda who is on the run since 2019, after being charged with rape and wrongful confinement of children in his campus, was in the news after images shared by the official Twitter handle of Nithayananda showcased the attendance of a group of women in two of the public events of the UN in Geneva.

The tweet said one of the meeting was on the representation of women in decision-making systems, organised by the Committee on the Elimination of Discrimination against Women (CEDAW) on Feb. 22. Vijayapriya attended the second meeting on sustainable development which was hosted by the Committee on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights (CESCR), on Feb. 24.

On Thursday, UN officials clarified that they were not going to consider any of the remarks made by the fictional country, BBC reported. It is said both the events were general discussions and are open to public whoever is interested. The participation in these meetings do not necessarily mean the body they represent is accredited by the UN, according to the broad guidelines issued by the UN.