Pune: Sharpshooters Santosh Jadhav and Saurabh Mahakal, assassins of singer Sidhu Moosewala, were arrested by Pune Rural Police in Pune on Wednesday. The two shooters were hiding in Pune. According to Pune Rural Police, Siddhesh Kamble alias Saurabh alias Mahakal was arrested from Narayangaon. Siddhesh Kamble had earlier been charged under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MOOCA). He has been remanded into police custody till June 20.

Earlier, Punjab Police on Tuesday said it has arrested eight people so far in connection with the murder. They have been held on the charges of providing logistic support, conducting recce, and harboring the shooters of the singer, said police. Police also said they have identified four shooters who were involved in the crime.

Those arrested have been identified as Sandeep Singh, alias Kekda, of Sirsa, Haryana; Manpreet Singh, alias Manna, of Talwandi Sabo, Bathinda; and Manpreet Bhau of Dhaipai, Faridkot. Others who have been arrested are Saraj Mintu of Dode Kalsia village, Amritsar; Prabhdeep Sidhu, alias Pabbi, of Takhat-Mall, Haryana; Monu Dagar of Rewli village in Sonipat, Haryana; Pawan Bishnoi and Naseeb, both residents of Fatehabad, Haryana.