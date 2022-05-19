Agartala(Tripura): Tripura is staring at the prospect of an acute fuel crisis and shortage of essential commodities in the aftermath of landslides and heavy waterlogging in Assam which has damaged railway tracks and parts of the national highway which connects Tripura.

The State government, in a bid to avoid the crisis, is planning to import all the essential products through Assam via the National Highway. The Food and Civil Supply Department has limited petrol purchases of up to Rs 200 per vehicle for two-wheeler users, Rs. 300 per vehicle for three-wheeler users and Rs 1000 for four-wheeler users.

A senior official said so far Tripura has no shortage of essential commodities, however, the effect may take place after 5 to 6 days.“The way some parts of Assam have been affected due to landslides and waterlogging is bound to affect our state as well. The railway tracks were washed away. Most of the time we import petroleum products and other essential commodities through railways but it would be not possible now. We are trying to bring all essential commodities and petroleum products with the help of trucks through the national highway,” he said.

The official further informed on Wednesday that they held a meeting with Food Corporation of India (FCI) and Oil India in this regard.“We have already taken up the matter with the Food Corporation of India (FCI) and Oil India. They are also trying to send their products through trucks as it will take more than 2 months for the restoration of the railway tracks. We have already taken up the matter to bring the rice and petrol”, the official added.

“In view of the disruption in the railway line near Badarpur and road traffic movement in NH-44, the supply of petroleum, oil, and lubricant products in the State is getting badly affected. As such, it has been decided to impose the following restriction on the sale of motor spirit (MS) in the state from May 17”, the order reads.

The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has already suspended rail services to Tripura, South Assam, Manipur, and Mizoram in the aftermath of major landslides between Maibong and Bandarkhal in Assam until May 25. Sources said that around 10 express trains remained canceled from Agartala.

Meanwhile, the Petrol Dealers Association in Maharashtra's Aurangabad said if fuel supply is not increased there will be an artificial shortage in the State. The city of Aurangabad needs about 3 lakh liters of petrol and 1.5 lakh liters of diesel per day and the supply in rural areas is different. The number of daily petrol-diesel tankers has come down. Petroleum companies are trying to reduce losses by reducing supply, said Akhil Abbas, secretary, Aurangabad Petrol Diesel Association.

