Pune: A 25-year-old girl from the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) was found dead at her hostel accommodation on Thursday. According to the police, the deceased is identified as Kamakshi Bohra a native of Nanital, Uttarakhand and was enrolled for Post Graduation Diploma in Acting.

The police are probing the cause of death and there was no suicide note was recovered from her person or from the room. Police said the deceased kept to herself and used to be alone in her room. One of the classmates found the room locked from inside and her repeated knocks did not elicit any response.

"A teacher asked her classmates to Check on her after she failed to turn up for classes on Thursday," said Senior Police Inspector Muralidhar Karpe of Deccan Police Station. Last month, on August 5, a youth committed suicide. This incident is counted as the second within a month. The police are probing the matter for further details.