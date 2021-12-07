New Delhi: Foreign Secretary Harsh V Shringla on Tuesday called on the Bangladesh Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen. Both the leaders reviewed wide-ranging and growing cooperation between two countries including Covid-19 cooperation.

FS Shringla, who is on a two-day official visit to Dhaka starting Tuesday, expressed satisfaction with the successful joint celebration of Maitri Diwas.

Earlier in the day, India's Foreign Secretary met his Bangladesh counterpart FS Masud Bin Momen in Dhaka.

"Discussions between the leaders reflected on progress in bilateral ties on all fronts in this special year marking 50 years of the establishment of diplomatic relations between India and Bangladesh," India in Bangladesh tweeted.

Read: Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla will be visiting Bangladesh today

He will also call on Minister for Road Transport and Bridges and Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader later today.

Foreign Secretary is scheduled to call on the Prime Minister of Bangladesh HE Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday.

India- Bangladesh ties

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the Ministry of External Affairs said that India’s relationship with Bangladesh is one of the strongest pillars of its "Neighbourhood First Policy”.

In this special year, India and Bangladesh are jointly commemorating 50 years of the establishment of their diplomatic ties. Foreign Secretary’s visit to Bangladesh, a day after the Maitri Diwas celebrations, will provide an opportunity to review the wide-ranging cooperation between the two countries, the MEA said.

President Ram Nath Kovind is scheduled to visit Bangladesh from December 15 to 17.

On Monday, during the Maitri Diwas celebration, Shringla noted that 50 years ago, the people of Bangladesh were engaged in a mighty struggle. They fought to liberate themselves, in one of the great movements in history, from a vicious regime.

“India is privileged to have played a role in this struggle for independence. India is privileged that it could stand shoulder-to-shoulder with the people of Bangladesh in their most difficult moments. India shared their joy when the people of Bangladesh emerged from this struggle as a victorious people and a free nation”, he reiterated.