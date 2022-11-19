Saharsa (Bihar): It's a like a film story where a corrupt policeman implicates the hero's father for no fault of his, but the hero takes revenge against the tainted cop after growing up. The story was repeated in real life in Delhi where a boy from a slum was a mute witness to the incident where his father was slapped by a policeman for opposing the encroachment drive.

Meet real-life hero Kamlesh Kumar, a resident of Bihar's Saharsa district, who secured the 64th rank in the Bihar Judiciary examinations and became a judge as he wanted to get a salute from the cop, who hit his father.

“My father used to sell Chote-Bhature on the roadside in Delhi and during the encroachment drive a police officer slapped my father and asked to remove the kiosk as soon as possible. I was a mute spectator to that incident and I was angry and wanted to bash up the officer. I was wondering how anyone could beat my father in front of me, but soon I realised that it was not possible to beat him up. Hence, I decided to take admission in law," Kamlesh recalled while speaking to ETV Bharat over the phone from New Delhi and he shared his journey of becoming a judge.

Kamlesh further said, “My father never asked me to become a judge and I was not even studious, but yes I had the zeal to become something. One fine day my father had gone to court as he had filed a case against the Municipal Corporation Delhi for its illegal encroachment drive. In the court, the judge raised his voice at the police officer and my father told me how a judge could make the police officer keep mum. That time I was thinking of becoming an advocate, but after learning about the incident I changed my mind and decided to become a judge and since then I started working hard.”

Asked about how he got the news of his selection, Kamlesh said, “Someone posted results in the Telegram group. My friends started searching for my name as Kamal Yadav instead of Kamlesh Kumar. I also searched for my name but did not find it. Then, I called my mother and told her that I was not selected. Later, my friend Purnima Gupta called me up and said that I have been selected and secured 64th rank. Then again I called my mother and told her that I have cleared the exam.”

People are drawing inspiration from Kamlesh's success story in Bihar's Saharsa district. Kamlesh Kumar secured 64th rank in the Judiciary exams. His family members said that the path to becoming a judge was not easy. After working hard, Kamlesh studied law and started preparing to become a judge. Meanwhile, he was disappointed once or twice, but in the end, he succeeded.

According to Kamlesh Kumar's relatives, when he was four years old, he used to help his father in their Chole Bhature shop. Meanwhile, one day a policeman had a fight with his father and the policeman slapped his father. Though Kamlesh was a child he could not digest his father being slapped by a policeman. Therefore, Kamlesh decided to become a judge and succeeded in his endeavour.

"My father belongs to a poor family. He went to Delhi for livelihood, where he spent his life living in a slum. But in the meantime, the government issued a guideline for the removal of slums behind the Red Fort. All illegal slums were demolished. I got very angry at that time but I could not do anything," he said. On learning about youth from their village becoming a judge, sarpanch of Baruwahi village Tej Narayan Yadav said, "I am very happy that Kamleshji has become a judge and I congratulate his family. His father educated his him by setting up a Chola-Bhatura shop and made him capable to make our village proud by making him a judge."