Mohali: Alerted over the possible attempt to show black flags to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Punjab's Mohali police had banned the entry of anything that is black from garments to personal accessories, inside the venue where the PM reached to Inaugurate Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital in Mohali on August 24th.

According to media reports, 24 items are remained prohibited inside the venue like rope, sports equipment, walkie-talkie, water bottle, water bottle opener, scissors, knife, any sharp iron object, any kind of chemical, any flammable substance, nail cutter, laundry soap, any remote, wireless device, anything sharp, football, ball, t-shirt with objectionable words or photos, any gel or lady makeup item, any kind of black cloth or handkerchief, any kind of black spray, black ink or paint, any kind of banner or paper print out a copy, any flag other than the national flag, any pen or pencil.

Three-tier security has been laid in place in and around Medicity, with the Special Protection Group (SPG) taking charge of the inner circle of the inauguration spot. Paramilitary forces were deployed at the outer circle and Punjab Police commandos at the outermost circle. All schools falling in the vicinity of Medcity also remain closed.