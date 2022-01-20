New Delhi: India reported a massive spike in Covid cases in a single day with 3,17,532 fresh cases reported in the last 24 hours as compared to 2,82,970 cases reported on Tuesday, the ministry of health informed. With the addition of new infections, the country's active caseload mounted to 19,24,051 which is 5.03 per cent of the total cases reported so far. The daily positivity rate has shot up to 16.41 per cent compared to last week's 15 per cent while the weekly positivity rate is 16.06 per cent.

A total of 9,287 cases of Omicron variant of COVID-19 have also been detected so far. The ministry said that there is an increase of 3.63% per cent in cases since Wednesday.

With 2,23,990 recoveries in the last 24 hours, the cumulative recoveries mounted to 3,58,07,029. Consequently, the national COVID-19 recovery rate has decreased to 93.69%per cent. However, 491 people succumbed to the infection in the last 24 hours thereby taking the death toll to 487693 in the last 24 hours.

Also, 70.93 cr total tests conducted so far out of which 19,35,180 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. Meanwhile, over 159.67 cr vaccine doses have been administered so far under Nationwide Vaccination Drive.

158.88 crore vaccine doses have been administered to date while 73,38,592 were administered in the last twenty-four hours. Notably, India's vaccination drive completed its one year on Sunday.