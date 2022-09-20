Kolkata: Chop' (fritters), the ubiquitous street food of West Bengal, became a subject of hot discussion in the Assembly on Tuesday, as senior minister Chandrima Bhattacharya and economist turned BJP MLA Ashok Lahiri crossed swords over the industrial scenario in the Trinamool Congress-ruled state.

During the discussion over an amendment bill on fiscal responsibility and budget management, Lahiri said 'chop shilpa' cannot be the indicator of industrialisation in West Bengal, only to get a sharp retort from the minister who asked him not to make fun of those women who make a living by selling fritters.

Chop' is any of the various types of deep-fried dough stuffed with vegetables, fish or meat. Many of the chop sellers in the state are women. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had once said that chop shilpa' (fritter industry) can reduce unemployment in the state. Speaking on the bill, Lahiri said that chop Shilpa' cannot be an example of industrialisation in the state.

Bhattacharya, the minister of state for finance (independent charge), asked the theBJP legislator not to insult' the women selling 'chops' though their hard labour might not be considered so by him. Lahiri, in his speech, claimed that the mounting debt incurred by the state is less than the revenue earned.

"After some time, the government will find it difficult to pay PF and gratuity to its employees; and even salary if there is no course correction," he said. Claiming that the per capita income of many states such as Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Haryana, Maharashtra and Telangana is higher than that of West Bengal, Lahiri said, "If there is development, that should reflect.

There are hundreds of migrant labourers in Delhi who are from Bengal. They are in the construction sector, in other manual jobs. Does this reflect development?" Bhattacharya said the state's GSDP rose by 11.41 per cent during the pandemic which is a record in the entire country.

Wondering why the BJP leader did not refer to the 34-year rule of CPI(M)-led Left Front in his speech, she accused him of taking a partisan stand despite being an internationally known economist. Claiming that the Centre is not releasing funds worth thousands of crores of rupees due to the state, Bhattacharya said, "You (Lahiri) have such vast experience. Why don't we stand together to claim our dues?"

The minister said the state had the projected debt amount by 2022-23 at Rs 5.86 lakh crore but blamed the Centre for depriving the state of its dues. She said, The centre itself has taken loans amounting to billions of rupees. Why did the BJP at the Centre take the loan? To compensate for the loss incurred by banks because defaulters fled the country after looting public money. Why no action is being taken against them? she asked.

On Lahiri's accusation that the chief minister on Monday pointed towards the opposition bench and said they are thieves, Bhattacharya said the CM did not mean all of them. The 'West Bengal fiscal responsibility and budget management second amendment bill 2022' was later passed by voice vote. (PTI)