Friendship can solve any problem: Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina in India
Published on: 22 minutes ago |
Updated on: 15 minutes ago
Updated on: 15 minutes ago
New Delhi: Friendship can solve any problem, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Tuesday as she embarked on her state visit to India. "India is our friend. Whenever I come to India, it's pleasure for me, especially because we always recall the contribution India has made during our liberation war. We have friendly relationship, we are cooperating with each other," she said.
