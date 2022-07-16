New Delhi: In a shocking incident, three persons were arrested by the Delhi police on the charge of gang-rape. The incident occurred during the intervening night of July 6 and 7. Besides the sexual assault, the victim was subjected to physical assault when the she objected to their demonic behaviour. Later, they took turns to rape her in a moving car. The Delhi police have also impounded the vehicle used in the crime.

The three accused also threatened the victim with dire consequences if she disclosed the matter to the police or anybody. The perpetrators dropped the victim near her residence in the wee hours of last Thursday. Confirming the incident, the Vasant Vihar police said that a call was received at the police station and he identified himself as the father of the victim. The victim's father further told police over the phone that "My daughter was gang-raped by her friends in Wagon R car. My daughter was admitted to a hospital and I was accompanying her to the hospital."

Read: Visually impaired Delhi woman raped by man who helped her cross road

The victim also confessed to the police that she was travelling with three friends in the car and they stopped the vehicle at Mahipalpur to purchase cold drinks and liquor. "I was forcibly offered to take cold drinks laced with alcohol. They then sexually assaulted me under the influence of the alcohol," said Delhi police quoting the victim.

The victim also narrated her ordeal to her relatives. The complaint was also lodged with the Vasant Vihar Police Station. The Delhi police then scanned the whole route through which the car travelled and later arrested the three accused. "The three accused are staying in separate lanes in the same locality where the victim stays. The medical examination was conducted on the victim," said police.