Hyderabad: A friendly Volleyball match between Vietnam People's Navy (VPN) and the visiting Indian Navy personnel was organised on June 25 in Ho Chi Minh city. The match was played as part of professional exchanges and social interactions between personnel of the Vietnam People's Navy (VPN) and the Indian Naval Personnel, who arrived in Vietnam on a three-day tour on Friday. VPN Officers were given a guided tour of INS Kadmatt.

Also read: IAF's combined graduation parade on June 18

A reception was also hosted on board INS Sahyadri. INS Ships Sahyadri and Kadmatt under the Command of Rear Admiral Sanjay Bhalla, FOCEF, are on a three-day visit to Ho Chi Minh city, Vietnam, as part of the deployment to South East Asia to strengthen the bonds of friendship between the two navies and sharing best practices.