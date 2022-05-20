Varanasi (UP): The Gyanvapi Mosque in Varanasi witnessed a huge gathering for the Friday prayers at the premises since the spotting of a 'Shivling' following a court-ordered survey. In its appeal to allow Muslims to offer prayers, the Anjuman Intaza Mian Masajid Committee, in the wake of the Gyanvapi controversy, had appealed for the least number of people to attend the Friday prayers today.

The Fridays prayers were observed after the Supreme Court directed the district magistrate of Varanasi, on Tuesday, to ensure the protection of the area (where claimed 'Shivling' was found) inside the Gyanvapi-Shringar Gauri complex and allowed Muslims to offer 'namaz' and perform "religious observances" at the premises.

Meanwhile, elaborate security arrangements were made by the administration to control the huge crowds present outside the mosque. Also, announcements were made asking people to visit other mosques to offer namaz. During this, people coming out after offering prayers refused to speak anything to the media. However, those who spoke said that they offered their prayers in a peaceful manner. Around, 600 to 700 people had reached the Gyanvapi Masjid.

In view of the complexity of the matter, the Supreme Court on Friday ordered the transfer of the Gyanvapi mosque case from the civil judge to the district judge, Varanasi. A bench of Justices DY Chandrachud, Surya Kant and PS Narasimha ordered that a "senior and experienced" judicial officer of Uttar Pradesh Higher Judicial Service should examine the case. The bench said District Judge should decide the maintainability of the civil suit in the Gyanvapi-Kashi Vishwanath on priority as sought by Committee of Management Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Varanasi.

"Having regard to the sensitivity of this civil suit, this case before the civil judge Varanasi shall stand transferred and be heard by a senior and experienced judicial officer of UP Judicial services. Thus the case was transferred from Civil Judge (senior division), Varanasi to District Judge, Varanasi. The application filed by the plaintiff under Order 7 Rule 11 CPC shall be decided on priority by the District Judge on the transfer of suit," the bench ordered.

It further ordered that its interim order passed on May 17, to protect the area where the Shivling was found and access to Muslims for namaz, shall continue in operation till the maintainability of the suit is decided and thereafter for eight weeks to enable parties to pursue legal remedies. It further asked the District Magistrate Varanasi to make alternate arrangements for Wazu after consulting the parties. It has now posted the matter for hearing in July second week.

The apex court was hearing a plea Anjuman Intezamia Masajid Committee against the Varanasi district court order which directed a videographic survey of the Gyanvapi Mosque complex, adjacent to the famous Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi. During the hearing, the bench suggested that the Gyanvapi mosque case should be heard by District Judge in Varanasi.

"A slightly more seasoned and mature hand should hear this case. We are not making aspersion on the trial judge. But more seasoned hand should deal with this case and it will benefit all the parties," said the bench.

with Agency inputs