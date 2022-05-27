Varanasi: In the midst of the Gyanvapi Shringar Gauri controversy, Namaz was offered peacefully on the second Friday since the Varanasi civil court has sealed the Wuzukhana and the Istinjakhana (toilets) in the Gyanvapi premises after a 'Shivling' like structure was found in the Wuzukhana.

However, an alternative facility for wuzu was made available inside the premises by the administration, and some people who came out after offering prayers appreciated the alternative arrangements. Considering the sensitivity of the issue, Muslims and media persons were stopped ahead of gate number 4, and later the Namazis were sent inside one by one in a queue.

Earlier, the Anjuman Intezamiya Masajid Committee has urged Muslims to offer Friday namaz in the mosques close to their houses instead of visiting the Gyanvapi premises, adding that those who still wish to visit it should perform wuzu and istinja before coming for Friday prayers.

Also Read: Gyanvapi mosque: Court adjourns Masjid Committee plea seeking rejection of Hindu suit till May 30

On the other side, head of Vishwa Vaidik Sanatan Sangh, Jitendra Singh Bisen has filed a complaint against the mosque management committee accusing it of violating the Special Worship Act of 1991. In the complaint posted to the Chowk police station on Thursday, Bisen alleged that the Gyanvapi management committee has violated the Special Worship Act of 1991 and Section 3/6 of the Place of Worship Act of 1991.

Bisen said that inside the Rakhba number 9130 of the Gyanvapi complex, from dyeing and painting to construction work has also been done in many parts of it, “which is a clear violation of the Special Places of Worship Act of 1991”.

Meanwhile, the Chowk Inspector said that he has not received any such letter so far. “When the letter is received, appropriate action will be taken after investigation,” he said.