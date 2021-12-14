Mathura: The first petition filed regarding the ownership of Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi got heard by the Mathura District Court on Tuesday. Advocates representing Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi Seva Trust and Shri Krishna Seva Sansthan argued in court for three hours. After hearing the arguments of the advocates, the judge has fixed January 5, 2022, for the next hearing.

Now on the next hearing, advocates of Shahi Idgah Committee and Sunni Waqf Board will present their case before the court.

On 25 September 2019, Krishna devotee Ranjana Agnihotri had filed a suit in the district court regarding the ownership of Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi. On this petition, the two respondent parties completed their arguments in the court before the District Judge on Tuesday.

Interacting with media after trial, advocate Harishankar Jain representing Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi Seva Trust said that "during the hearing, plaintiff-litigant advocates were present in the court. The whole matter was debated in a fresh manner as the bench of Judges looking into the matter were new. Both Shri Krishna Janmasthan Seva Sansthan and Trust had presented their side."

Advocate Mukesh Khandelwal representing Shri Krishna Janmasthan told that "the hearing of this case started at 12 PM and continued even after lunch. Taking this matter seriously the judge heard the entire debate.

Shahi Idgah Committee's advocate Tanveer Ahmed told that "Two parties have presented their stand before the judge, Now in the next hearing that will be on January 5, the Shahi Idgah Committee and the Sunni Board will present their side."

Shri Krishna Janmasthan complex is built on 13.37 acres. Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi Leela Manch, Bhagwat Bhawan in 11 acres and Shahi Idgah Masjid in 2.37 acres. Shri Krishna Janmasthan is built on the site of Katra Keshav Dev Temple. In all the applications filed in the court, it is being demanded that the entire land should be returned to Lord Krishna Janmabhoomi.

Read : Mathura court to hear plea regarding Krishna Janmabhoomi case today