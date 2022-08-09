Uttarkashi (Uttarakhand): A man was arrested after he failed to produce any identification at the Indo-China border in Uttarkashi district of Uttarakhand on Sunday.

The man was detained by the security forces when he was found wandering near a forward post in the region. During interrogation, the man failed to produce any valid document or permit. Later, he was identified as a native of Bihar, while his family members claimed that he was mentally unstable. The man was handed over to the local police and on Monday, he was produced before the district court. The court directed the district hospital to constitute a medical board and conduct a mental examination of the person.

These regions in the border district require an inner line permit from the administration for a person to go beyond the 'Bhairav Valley' towards 'Nelong' on Gangotri Highway. Only the Army, ITBP, officials of Gangotri National Park and administrative officials are allowed to go beyond these points.