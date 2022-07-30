Pandua(West Bengal): "I seem to have loved you in numberless forms, numberless times... In life after life, in age after age, forever. My spellbound heart has made and remade the necklace of songs, That you take as a gift wear round your neck in many forms, In life after life, in age after age, forever..... "- Rabindranath Tagore wrote his time immemorial poems and how it has etched in our hearts. Even in a digital age when everything including love is exchanged on a virtual platform, here is a story that perpetually fits into the expression that- 'Love knows not boundaries'.

The boundless love of two young hearts perpetuated when a young French woman who was head over heels in love with a Bengali youth travelled 8000 kilometers from France to Kolkata to meet the love of her life. Patricia and Kuntal’s love story travelled from Paris to Pandua in the Hooghly district of West Bengal- some fifty kilometres away from Kolkata.

The French mademoiselle(woman) met the Bengali youth on an international dating site which continued for quite a long time. Talking to ETV Bharat, Kuntal Bhattacharya on Friday said, " I met Patricia Barrotta on a dating site. Love crept in slowly between us. The first meeting went well followed by a video chat. The language was a barrier but thanks to ‘google translate’ that we could communicate. With things looking promising from both ends, Patricia came down straight from Paris to Pandua to surprise me and it was for me a moment of a lifetime."

Ruminating his past days Kuntal said that he had met the girl when he was doing a job in Delhi but he had left the job during lockdown and now doing business at his hometown. Though lots have changed for Kuntal following lockdown and thereafter but his passion for Patricia remained unchanged and so when Patricia told that she wanted to come to India to meet Kuntal this 29 year old youth couldn't say 'No' to her.

"On July 13 she told that she wanted to come to India. I told her that I left Delhi and was living in my hometown now. So she flew from Paris to Delhi and then took a connecting flight to Kolkata. I brought her home from Dum Dum Airport. I still cannot believe that she has come to India when for me. I cannot believe that someone can love one person so deeply," emotional Kuntal said.

Currently the couple is living in a live-in relationship as the date of their marriage is still not fixed. When asked about it, Kuntal sad, "We are already married but we need to have the social recognition. That will be planned by both the families. I am not worried about it. She wanted to spend time with me and I cannot think of anything else".

Kuntal was out of West Bengal for eight years due to his work. After working in Delhi, Rajasthan decided to settle down in his ancestral home post-lockdown. He has just started his own business of spice and phenyl. At present everything is going smoothly due to our mental compatability. The Bhattacharya family accepted my foreign wife. Patricia lives in my house now. The power of love brought two countries, two cultures together," Bhattacharya added.