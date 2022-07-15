Jaipur (Rajasthan): A French woman named Michelle died under mysterious circumstances in Jaipur on Thursday and police recovered the body from a lodge. The deceased was a tour guide working for a Delhi-based tour operating company. The police sent the body to the mortuary of Sawai Man Singh Hospital. Besides, the French Embassy in New Delhi was duly informed about the incident.

Navratna Dholia, SHO of SMS Hospital police station, said, the 78-year-old French woman Michelle was staying in Jaipur for the past three years. She was associated with a Delhi-based tour operating company and was providing assistance to French tourists visiting Rajasthan for sightseeing. Michelle was working as a guide for French tourists.

Michelle was staying at a lodge in the Narayan Singh Circle area of Jaipur. When a woman housekeeper knocked at the door of Michelle's lodging facility, she didn't answer her call. Then the visitor pushed her door slightly and it opened where she found Michelle's body lying on the floor of the lodge.

The woman then informed the owner of the lodging facility, who in turn alerted the police about the incident. Thereafter, an FSL team rushed to the spot to collect the evidence. The FSL team members said she might have died around 24 to 48 hours ago. The body has been preserved at SMS Hospital mortuary. The Jaipur police are waiting for the French Embassy's directive as well as the arrival of Michelle's kin from France.