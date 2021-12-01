New Delhi: French Navy's Horizon-class frigate FS Chevalier Paul departed Kochi harbour on November 30 following completion of a 12 day long extensive engagement with the Indian Navy. The French warship undertook Port Calls at two Indian ports Mumbai and Kochi, said an official statement.

It undertook a maritime partnership exercise with the Indian Navy destroyer INS Kolkata from November 22 to November 23. The exercise also involved the participation of a maritime patrol aircraft and MiG 29K combat jet from the Indian side.

"The exercise was aimed at enhancing interoperability, improving understanding, and exchanging best practices between the two navies. Advanced coordinated ASW (anti-submarine warfare) exercises, surface and anti-air exercises including weapon firings, seamanship exercises, naval manoeuvres and Cross Deck Flying Operations were undertaken during the exercise," the statement said.

It also said that the two navies undertake bilateral as well as multilateral maritime engagements on a regular basis adding that this year they have undertaken five maritime engagements including major exercises such as VARUNA - 21 and multilateral exercise La Perouse.

The recent interactions highlight the synergy, coordination, and interoperability between the two friendly navies. These interactions further underscore the shared values as partner navies, in ensuring freedom of seas and commitment to an open, inclusive Indo Pacific and a rules-based international order.