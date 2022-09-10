New Delhi: French consumer electronics brand Thomson has launched new QLED TV series with Google TV in India, ahead of the festive season, that starts from Rs 33,999. Thomson 50-inch QLED TV starts from Rs 33,999, the 55-inch from Rs 40,999 and 65-inch from Rs 59,999. The QLED TVs at the price of 4K will be available on Flipkart during its annual ‘The Big Billion Days' sale, said the company.

"These TVs are packed with top-notch features and hardware yet again giving the Indian consumer the opportunity to put their hands on the best of technology and design at an extremely pocket-friendly price," said Avneet Singh Marwah, CEO SPPL, exclusive brand licensee of Thomson in India. The TVs offer support for multiple adult and child user profiles, a selection of smart TV apps, manual and voice controls for smart home devices, personalised home screen for each user, a Google TV app to control the TV, and smart home controls for lights and cameras. The new QLED TVs are frameless and offer Dolby Vision with HDR 10+, Dolby Atmos, Dolby Digital Plus, DTS Trusurround, Bezel-less design, 40W Dolby Audio Stereo Box Speaker, 2GB RAM, 16GB ROM, Dual Band (2.4+5) GHz Wi-Fi, Google TV and much more.

The TVs come with a completely bezel-less and Air Slim design. "We are excited for the launch of Thomson's QLED series with Google TV on our platform which will offer a differentiated TV viewing experience this festive season to millions of our customers across the country," said Hari G. Kumar, Vice-President, Large Appliances at Flipkart. (IANS)