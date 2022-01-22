New Delhi/Mathura: Senior railway officials and RPF personnel have been camping at the derailment site. The freight train was laden with cement and was on its way to Delhi from Agra. The derailment has caused damage to rail tracks; meanwhile, JCB machines and other equipment have been sent to the site for restoration and repair work, said sources.

Following the incident, the movement of trains on the Agra-New Delhi route has been hit and several trains were found stranded on the Mathura-Palwal rail route. Many other trains were also diverted, added the source.

Divisional Railway Manager of the Northern Railway in a tweet mentioned that the route of train number 1250 has been diverted. This train was diverted to Rewari-Jaipur route. At least 10 trains have been cancelled and routes of 11 other trains have been diverted. Several other trains stuck due to derailment will be given passage after clearing the rail tracks, the DRM tweeted.