Chamarajnagar(Karnataka): Lalitha Tagget, a freedom fighter from Chamarajanagar, passed away at her residence at the age of 91 on Wednesday. Her bereaved family members said that the funeral of the deceased will be held in Chamarajanagar today.

Lalita Taggett played an active part in India's independence struggle. She joined the freedom fight at the fairly young age of 14 years. Initially, Lalitha was opposed by her family members when she started participating in the anti-British marches and protests. However, Lalitha was a determined young girl who went ahead and secured a prominent place for herself amongst the sloganeering children.

Taggett, who was at the forefront of protests and marches, sometimes even snatched the batons of the police and threw them away. She had come to be known as a rebellious woman of her time who had even taken down the tiles of her house's roof to join the protests against her parents' will.

Several dignitaries in the state and across the country have condoled the bereaved family and are likely to attend the funeral to pay their tributes to the late freedom fighter.